Show your patriotic spirit with these products made in the USA

TODAY All Day contributor Makho Ndlovu joins Hoda Kotb and guest co-host Stephen "tWitch" Boss with products made in the United States, including vintage ball caps, an ultimate beard care collection, handmade earrings and headbands, nonalcoholic mixers and more.July 5, 2022

14 U.S.-based businesses to shop for clothing, baked goods and more

