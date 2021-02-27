Should you be concerned about J&J’s vaccine being less effective? 'Absolutely not,’ doctor says

Should you be concerned about J&J’s vaccine being less effective? 'Absolutely not,’ doctor says03:44
NBC News’ public health analyst Dr. Vin Gupta joins Weekend TODAY and says although Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine is less effective than the vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, Americans should “absolutely not” have any reservations about the single-dose shot because it “checks all the boxes.” “You get a vaccine to avert disease and to avoid the hospital, and that’s exactly what this does,” he says.