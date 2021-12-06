Should women date shorter guys, like Zendaya dates Tom Holland?
Hot Hollywood couple Tom Holland and Zendaya have been catching eyes on the red carpet due to their height difference: He’s 5-foot-8 and she’s 5-foot-10. On TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, Jenna Bush Hager and guest co-host Michelle Buteau talk about women dating men shorter than themselves. Buteau jokes: “Short men can’t reach everything, but they can reach what they’re supposed to!”Dec. 6, 2021
