Should the US brace for another housing bubble to burst?
04:45
Share this -
copied
Home prices have jumped nearly 20% and the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas warned this week of “a brewing U.S. housing bubble” with trends reminiscent of those that culminated in the historic financial crisis of 2008. For Americans buying or selling a home, what should they expect? NBC’s Ali Vitali reports in this week’s Sunday Focus.April 3, 2022
H.E.R. on her rise through music: ‘This is just the beginning’
07:42
Fan blasts into ‘Star Wars’ Galaxy’s Edge with a Sunday Mug!
01:14
This is what happens when school picture day lands on St. Patrick’s Day
02:50
Remembering Joan Joyce: Women’s softball legend who struck out Ted Williams
02:25
Why music artists are selling their catalogs to label companies
03:40
Now Playing
Should the US brace for another housing bubble to burst?