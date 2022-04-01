Is it OK to eat someone’s leftovers? Michelle Buteau says...
03:45
Share this -
copied
Comedian, host and performer Michelle Buteau returns to TODAY with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager with her take on highly debatable topics, including if low-rise jeans should be back in style and if it’s OK to eat somebody else’s leftovers.April 1, 2022
Podcaster Dylan Marron talks unlikely friendship with online critic
07:19
Now Playing
Is it OK to eat someone’s leftovers? Michelle Buteau says...
03:45
UP NEXT
Michelle Buteau talks new movie ‘Moonshot,’ motherhood
06:12
Courtney B. Vance on filming ‘61st Street,’ 25th anniversary with Angela Bassett
04:57
Neurodiverse cast of Prime’s ‘As We See It’ talks representation
04:53
To binge or not to binge? TODAY poll results reveal viewing habits