6 easy 30-minute meal ideas for busy weekdays

  • Elena Besser makes trendy crispy rice cakes topped with the perfect soft-boiled egg

  • Priyanka Naik turns chickpea water into light and airy chocolate mousse

  • Kevin Curry makes a savory breakfast quiche with leftover rotisserie chicken

    Short on time? Make a fast and flavorful meal in 30 minutes or less | TODAY Table

    Turn leftovers into delicious new meals with 3 easy recipe ideas | TODAY Table

  • Priyanka Naik whips up 3 rainbow smoothie bowls and homemade granola

  • Kevin Curry makes savory potato waffles with crispy bacon

  • Elena Besser upgrades French toast with a bananas foster sauce

  • Impress guests with 3 creative brunch ideas | TODAY Table

  • Priyanka Naik recreates a fast food favorite with a spicy vegan taco recipe

  • Elena Besser makes hearty eggplant Parmesan sandwiches on crispy garlic bread

  • Kevin Curry whips up gluten-free noodles in a spicy peanut sauce

  • Up your meatless meal game with 3 hearty plant-based recipes | TODAY Table

  • Priyanka Naik makes a decadent vegan pasta alla vodka

  • Elena Besser makes gnocchi with a mouthwatering lemon-butter sauce

  • Kevin Curry lightens up creamy stroganoff with a few healthy swaps

  • How to make elevated pasta dishes at home | TODAY Table

TODAY

Short on time? Make a fast and flavorful meal in 30 minutes or less | TODAY Table

When you just want to get dinner on the table fast, the TODAY Table chefs have got you covered with three delicious recipes you can whip up in just 30 minutes! First, Elena Besser makes falafel bites smothered in homemade Buffalo sauce. Then, Priyanka Naik whips up a savory French toast stuffed with gooey cheese. And Kevin Curry puts a twist on an iconic Greek recipe with grilled chicken gyros.April 15, 2022

Get the recipes: Easy 30-minute meals

