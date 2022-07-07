IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Shoppers perplexed by new generous return and refund process

  • How to save on home rentals in this real estate market

  • How to save money on rising prices at the grocery store

  • Top ways to reduce your debt amid rising inflation costs

  • Enjoy your summer with these tips for the perfect staycation

  • How coupon clipping has changed, and where to find bargains now

  • Powerball ticket worth $366 million sold in Vermont

  • Flying to your July 4 destination? Here’s what you should know

  • 90% of Americans traveling by car during July Fourth holiday

  • The truth behind ‘buy now, pay later’: Is it boosting your credit?

  • Tips for applying for a job in this historically tight labor market

  • What to do if your flight is delayed or canceled

  • Flight cancellations create chaos for summer vacation travelers

  • Get to know the latest hot destination: Lake Geneva, Wisconsin

  • Have your cake and eat it too with budget friendly wedding tips

  • Energy Secretary urges oil companies to boost supplies

  • Thousands of flights cancelled leading up to July 4th holiday

  • TikTok finance influencer shares her best money-saving tips

Shoppers perplexed by new generous return and refund process

03:16

Some companies with overstocks and no room for returns are giving customers refunds and allowing them to keep what they purchased. NBC’s Kerry Sanders reports for TODAY on the lessening consumer demand that’s leading to the change in return policies.July 7, 2022

    Shoppers perplexed by new generous return and refund process

  • How to save on home rentals in this real estate market

  • How to save money on rising prices at the grocery store

  • Top ways to reduce your debt amid rising inflation costs

