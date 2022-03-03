IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

In a rush? Here are 12 time-savers to help you get ready in minutes

  • Now Playing

    Shop TODAY: Women's History Month

    00:50
  • UP NEXT

    ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ cast on the joy of playing their characters

    06:53

  • Al, Sheinelle and Dylan give behind-the-scenes look at TODAY, Studio 1A and more

    25:00

  • Watch Hoda Kotb’s extended interview with Matt Hutchins as he opens up about love for his late wife, his grief and her legacy

    24:58

  • ‘This Is Us’ star Niles Fitch reflects on playing teenage Randall Pearson

    07:08

  • ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ cast discuss the evolution of their characters

    04:45

  • Sam Waterston, Anthony Anderson on potential ‘Law & Order’ guest stars

    01:11

  • Mariska Hargitay, Chris Meloni talk Benson and Stabler’s feelings

    04:58

  • ‘Shop All Day’: Kandi Burruss shares her favorite bestsellers

    24:20

  • She Made It: Live a Life of Love

    22:51

  • Anna Chlumsky on ‘Inventing Anna’ and why Anna Delvey’s story captivated America

    05:35

  • ‘Shop All Day’: Gold medal-worthy products

    25:03

  • Jodie Sweetin remembers Bob Saget and talks new movie

    08:26

  • Consumer Confidential: Winter Survival Guide

    24:51

  • Kate Beckinsale reveals her go-to beauty secret

    00:34

  • Jim Gaffigan shares what inspires his comedy

    05:35

  • David Archuleta on therapy, self-acceptance and using music as an outlet

    05:31

  • How a group of moms built a habit of self-care through surfing in Hawaii

    03:50

  • ‘Austin & Ally’ star Laura Marano dishes on ‘The Royal Treatment’

    04:58

TODAY

Shop TODAY: Women's History Month

00:50

Shop TODAY with Jill Martin is celebrating Women’s History Month with inspiring products by incredible female founders. From skincare to fashion, beauty to jewelry, there’s something for everyone to excite and empower. Plus, world boxing champion and entrepreneur Laila Ali chats about growing up with her father boxing legend Muhammed Ali and her latest venture in home décor. TODAY works with affiliate partners and earns a commission on purchases made through our links at TODAY.com. Shop TODAY with Jill Martin airs Thursday, March 17th at 11:30am, 5:30pm & 10:30pm EST on TODAY All Day.March 3, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Shop TODAY: Women's History Month

    00:50
  • UP NEXT

    ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ cast on the joy of playing their characters

    06:53

  • Al, Sheinelle and Dylan give behind-the-scenes look at TODAY, Studio 1A and more

    25:00

  • Watch Hoda Kotb’s extended interview with Matt Hutchins as he opens up about love for his late wife, his grief and her legacy

    24:58

  • ‘This Is Us’ star Niles Fitch reflects on playing teenage Randall Pearson

    07:08

  • ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ cast discuss the evolution of their characters

    04:45

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All