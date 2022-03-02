Shop TODAY: Women's History Month

Shop Today with Jill Martin is celebrating Women’s History Month with inspiring products by incredible female founders. From skincare to fashion, beauty to jewelry, there’s something for everyone to excite and empower. Plus, world boxing champion and entrepreneur Laila Ali chats about growing up with her father boxing legend Muhammad Ali and her latest venture in home décor. TODAY works with affiliate partners and earns a commission on purchases made through our links at TODAY.com. Shop Today with Jill Martin airs Thursday, March 17th at 11:30am, 5:30pm & 10:30pm EST on TODAY All Day.March 2, 2022
