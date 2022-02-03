IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Shop TODAY with Jill Martin — Things We Love

25:03

TODAY Lifestyle and Commerce Contributor Jill Martin is back this month celebrating all the things we love. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or someone special, find the perfect Valentine gift. Plus, award-winning actor and producer Kate Beckinsale shares her beauty secrets for an effortless glow. TODAY works with affiliate partners and earns a commission on purchases made through our links at TODAY.com.Feb. 3, 2022

Shop the show here!

