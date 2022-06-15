IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jill Martin has 40 must-haves for the ultimate summer bash — including deals up to 80% off

  • Now Playing

    Shop TODAY with Jill Martin: The Ultimate Bash

    25:04
  • UP NEXT

    Shop TODAY: The ultimate bash

    00:20

  • Shop TODAY: The ultimate bash

    00:44

  • ‘Shop All Day’: The Great Outdoors, plus dermatologist Dr. Angela Lamb shares her skin care tips for your summer adventures

    25:01

  • ‘Shop All Day’: Summer travel, plus Lindsay Silberman from Hotel Lobby Candle

    25:03

  • ‘Shop All Day’: Ready. Set. Summer

    24:59

  • She Made It: Get Ready For Summer!

    24:43

  • ‘Shop All Day’: Mother’s Day Gift Guide

    24:58

  • Versatile items for your home: Divided grill pan, insulated bag, more

    04:52

  • ‘Shop All Day’: Multitasking products, plus Danielle Olivera from Bravo’s ‘Summer House’

    25:03

  • ‘Shop All Day’: Spring Finds Under $50

    24:59

  • ‘Shop All Day’: Spring cleaning hacks and tips, plus Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin of The Home Edit

    24:59

  • Spring cleaning must-haves: The Pink Stuff, bed sheet detangler, more

    04:02

  • ‘Shop All Day’: Women-owned businesses, plus Nancy Twine from Briogeo

    25:03

  • ‘Shop All Day’: Hidden gems, plus Caila Quinn from ‘The Bachelor’

    25:03

  • Shop TODAY: Women's History Month

    25:03

  • ‘Shop All Day’: ‘Behind the Brand,’ featuring an interview with Emma Grede from Good American, SKIMS and Safely

    25:03

  • ‘Shop All Day’: Kandi Burruss shares her favorite bestsellers

    24:20

  • ‘Shop All Day’: Gold medal-worthy products

    25:03

  • ‘Shop All Day’: 30 Products under $30

    25:03

TODAY

Shop TODAY with Jill Martin: The Ultimate Bash

25:04

Shop Today with Jill Martin is celebrating the season with amazing products for the Ultimate Summer Bash! From party décor to fashion, beauty to jewelry, there’s something for everyone whether you’re a guest or the host. Plus, actress Idina Menzel chats about her Broadway journey, her new fashion venture and more!June 15, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Shop TODAY with Jill Martin: The Ultimate Bash

    25:04
  • UP NEXT

    Shop TODAY: The ultimate bash

    00:20

  • Shop TODAY: The ultimate bash

    00:44

  • ‘Shop All Day’: The Great Outdoors, plus dermatologist Dr. Angela Lamb shares her skin care tips for your summer adventures

    25:01

  • ‘Shop All Day’: Summer travel, plus Lindsay Silberman from Hotel Lobby Candle

    25:03

  • ‘Shop All Day’: Ready. Set. Summer

    24:59

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All