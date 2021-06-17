Shop TODAY with Jill Martin — Summer of Style: top products for easy entertaining24:44
TODAY lifestyle and commerce contributor Jill Martin launches a new shopping show with products that make life more manageable. Up first: picks for having fun with friends and family, including an inflatable movie screen. Plus, a chat with founder and CEO of Goop, Gwyneth Paltrow, about her favorite skin care. TODAY works with affiliate partners and earns a commission on purchases made through our links at TODAY.com.