Shop TODAY editors share their favorite items of 2021

Shop TODAY editorial director Adrianna Brach joins Hoda Kotb and guest co-host Donna Farizan with a sneak peek at some of our favorite products of 2021. The list includes high-waisted crossover flare leggings, soft cushioned sandals, a Bala power ring, a Ninja blender, Nest candles, a curling headband and Laneige lip sleeping mask.Dec. 22, 2021