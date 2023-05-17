Hoda & Jenna weigh in on the changing customs at weddings
05:19
Shop these products from AAPI-founded businesses
04:59
Now Playing
How to stay safe in the sun without sacrificing fashion
04:17
UP NEXT
Shop TODAY Travel Awards: Top items for your next trip
04:41
Bobbie’s Bests for Less: Tanning lotion, lash extensions, more
04:21
Kim Kardashian on Skims shop, new episodes of ‘The Kardashians’
05:40
‘Bridgerton’ is inspiring wedding dresses: See the gowns!
00:51
Padma Lakshmi on 'Taste the Nation,' making her SI Swimsuit debut
05:32
TODAY Bestsellers: Dresses, sandals, makeup eraser and more!
04:35
Martha Stewart is Sports Illustrated’s newest Swimsuit cover model
06:35
Get exclusive deals on a trendy swimsuits and summer styles
04:02
Deals to get travel-ready: Sunglasses, rolling carry-on, more
05:43
Everything you need to start an anti-aging skin care routine
03:38
TODAY gives 2 moms style makeovers: See their kid's reactions!
07:03
Beauty gifts for Mother’s Day: Olay moisturizer, facial toner, more
04:02
Mother’s Day gift ideas: Indoor garden, initial tote bags, more
04:06
Select Wellness Awards: Shop these top products for sleeping
03:36
Select Wellness Awards: Here are hand-picked top products
02:57
Mother’s Day gifts: Pop-up flower cards, journals, more
04:10
How to stay safe in the sun without sacrificing fashion
04:17
Share this -
copied
Ultraviolet protection factor (UPF) clothing helps people stay safe outside while enjoying time in the sun. Fashion journalist Olivia Perez stops by Studio 1A and shares stylish outfits that protect from UV rays.May 17, 2023