Need help organizing for summer? 'The Home Edit' pros share their expert recommendations

Shop these apps and gadgets geared toward improving health
May 17, 202404:21
Tech expert Katie Linendoll joins TODAY to share a list of unique apps and gadgets that are geared toward improving your health. Items include the food-analyzing app called January, ear buds that track your heart rate, a water bottle that reminds you to sip and more.May 17, 2024

