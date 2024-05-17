North Korea test-fires suspected short-range missiles off its coast
00:26
Simone Biles, Gabby Douglas compete for spot on Team USA
03:16
Dow crosses above 40,0000 for the first time: Is it just symbolic?
01:37
US aid arrives in Gaza but protesters block or attack some convoys
02:04
Justice Alito responds to upside-down US flag on his front lawn
00:52
Trump defense tries to portray Michael Cohen as a serial liar
02:45
Hearing on Biden special counsel interview spurs personal attacks
02:27
At least 4 killed around Houston after severe weather, flooding
02:56
Hoda and Jenna react to Harrison Butker’s commencement speech
05:09
STEM high school students take soccer to the air – with drones!
04:24
Al Roker honored for shining a light on national parks
02:29
Uber offers new services for caregivers: Here's how it works
03:04
Inside Rebecca Alexander’s Awareness Campaign for Usher Syndrome
08:25
Family has close encounter with cougar in their backyard
00:27
Is a taco a sandwich? Judge rules in restaurant’s favor
00:45
Are new deals from big brands really a big savings?
02:06
Shop these apps and gadgets geared toward improving health
04:21
Tech expert Katie Linendoll joins TODAY to share a list of unique apps and gadgets that are geared toward improving your health. Items include the food-analyzing app called January, ear buds that track your heart rate, a water bottle that reminds you to sip and more.May 17, 2024
Shop these apps and gadgets geared toward improving health
04:21
Tavia Hunt, wife of Chiefs’ CEO, responds to Harrison Butker’s speech