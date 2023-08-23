Shop smart and save more on back-to-school essentials | Consumer Confidential
24:53
UP NEXT
Jonas Brothers’ mom shares secrets to raising four boys
06:49
Al Roker learns the history behind iconic boardwalk treats | Family Style
25:00
Simple ways to build a healthier, better lifestyle | Start TODAY
24:24
Mini muffuletta and charcuterie cones: Get the recipes
05:43
Thai squash salad: Get the recipe!
03:54
Try these barbecue pork skewers at your block party
04:25
Strawberry and corn bars: Get Christina Tosi’s recipe
05:31
Rice Krispie sundae cones: Get Katie Stilo’s recipe
04:52
Try this grilled lemon pepper shrimp and collard salad
05:25
Smoked trout dip with crackers and crudités
04:51
Pasta puttanesca: Make this easy recipe!
05:15
French dip casserole pie: Get the recipe!
04:38
Mac and cheese bites: Here is how to make them!
06:43
Watermelon feta bites and southwest corn salad: Get the recipe
05:40
Adobo chicken wings with a twist! Get the recipe
04:11
Pulled pork egg rolls: Get Adam Richman’s recipe
04:39
Wellness tips for a healthy summer | Start TODAY
24:43
These trailblazing fisherwomen are building a more sustainable seafood industry | Head of the Table
25:14
Summer guide to safety and savings | Consumer Confidential
23:49
Shop smart and save more on back-to-school essentials | Consumer Confidential
24:53
Copied
The new school year is upon us, and NBC’s Vicky Nguyen has everything you need to know to shop smart and save more - from school supplies to college expenses. Plus, learn how to avoid online scams and the new ways AI can help you score big savings.Aug. 23, 2023
Now Playing
Shop smart and save more on back-to-school essentials | Consumer Confidential
24:53
UP NEXT
Jonas Brothers’ mom shares secrets to raising four boys
06:49
Al Roker learns the history behind iconic boardwalk treats | Family Style
25:00
Simple ways to build a healthier, better lifestyle | Start TODAY
24:24
Mini muffuletta and charcuterie cones: Get the recipes
05:43
Thai squash salad: Get the recipe!
03:54
Try these barbecue pork skewers at your block party
04:25
Strawberry and corn bars: Get Christina Tosi’s recipe
05:31
Rice Krispie sundae cones: Get Katie Stilo’s recipe
04:52
Try this grilled lemon pepper shrimp and collard salad
05:25
Smoked trout dip with crackers and crudités
04:51
Pasta puttanesca: Make this easy recipe!
05:15
French dip casserole pie: Get the recipe!
04:38
Mac and cheese bites: Here is how to make them!
06:43
Watermelon feta bites and southwest corn salad: Get the recipe
05:40
Adobo chicken wings with a twist! Get the recipe
04:11
Pulled pork egg rolls: Get Adam Richman’s recipe
04:39
Wellness tips for a healthy summer | Start TODAY
24:43
These trailblazing fisherwomen are building a more sustainable seafood industry | Head of the Table
25:14
Summer guide to safety and savings | Consumer Confidential