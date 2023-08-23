IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Steals & Deals: Up to 81% off Living Proof, shapewear, more

  • Now Playing

    Shop smart and save more on back-to-school essentials | Consumer Confidential

    24:53
  • UP NEXT

    Jonas Brothers’ mom shares secrets to raising four boys

    06:49

  • Al Roker learns the history behind iconic boardwalk treats | Family Style

    25:00

  • Simple ways to build a healthier, better lifestyle | Start TODAY

    24:24

  • Mini muffuletta and charcuterie cones: Get the recipes

    05:43

  • Thai squash salad: Get the recipe!

    03:54

  • Try these barbecue pork skewers at your block party

    04:25

  • Strawberry and corn bars: Get Christina Tosi’s recipe

    05:31

  • Rice Krispie sundae cones: Get Katie Stilo’s recipe

    04:52

  • Try this grilled lemon pepper shrimp and collard salad

    05:25

  • Smoked trout dip with crackers and crudités

    04:51

  • Pasta puttanesca: Make this easy recipe!

    05:15

  • French dip casserole pie: Get the recipe!

    04:38

  • Mac and cheese bites: Here is how to make them!

    06:43

  • Watermelon feta bites and southwest corn salad: Get the recipe

    05:40

  • Adobo chicken wings with a twist! Get the recipe

    04:11

  • Pulled pork egg rolls: Get Adam Richman’s recipe

    04:39

  • Wellness tips for a healthy summer | Start TODAY

    24:43

  • These trailblazing fisherwomen are building a more sustainable seafood industry | Head of the Table

    25:14

  • Summer guide to safety and savings | Consumer Confidential

    23:49

Shop smart and save more on back-to-school essentials | Consumer Confidential

24:53

The new school year is upon us, and NBC’s Vicky Nguyen has everything you need to know to shop smart and save more - from school supplies to college expenses. Plus, learn how to avoid online scams and the new ways AI can help you score big savings.Aug. 23, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Shop smart and save more on back-to-school essentials | Consumer Confidential

    24:53
  • UP NEXT

    Jonas Brothers’ mom shares secrets to raising four boys

    06:49

  • Al Roker learns the history behind iconic boardwalk treats | Family Style

    25:00

  • Simple ways to build a healthier, better lifestyle | Start TODAY

    24:24

  • Mini muffuletta and charcuterie cones: Get the recipes

    05:43

  • Thai squash salad: Get the recipe!

    03:54

  • Try these barbecue pork skewers at your block party

    04:25

  • Strawberry and corn bars: Get Christina Tosi’s recipe

    05:31

  • Rice Krispie sundae cones: Get Katie Stilo’s recipe

    04:52

  • Try this grilled lemon pepper shrimp and collard salad

    05:25

  • Smoked trout dip with crackers and crudités

    04:51

  • Pasta puttanesca: Make this easy recipe!

    05:15

  • French dip casserole pie: Get the recipe!

    04:38

  • Mac and cheese bites: Here is how to make them!

    06:43

  • Watermelon feta bites and southwest corn salad: Get the recipe

    05:40

  • Adobo chicken wings with a twist! Get the recipe

    04:11

  • Pulled pork egg rolls: Get Adam Richman’s recipe

    04:39

  • Wellness tips for a healthy summer | Start TODAY

    24:43

  • These trailblazing fisherwomen are building a more sustainable seafood industry | Head of the Table

    25:14

  • Summer guide to safety and savings | Consumer Confidential

    23:49

Watch: 8 people saved in dramatic cable car rescue in Pakistan

8 candidates to take the stage for 1st GOP debate: What to expect

More than 1,100 still missing after devastating Maui wildfires

Some of music's biggest names part ways with Scooter Braun

With high mortgage rates, what are your options to buy a home?

Inside the rush to protect the vulnerable from extreme heat

Tomato galette and roasted cherry tomatoes: Get the recipes

There is still time to snag these Labor Day travel deals

Sisters couldn’t find their shade of lipstick — so they created one

Shop smart and save more on back-to-school essentials | Consumer Confidential

Tomato galette and roasted cherry tomatoes: Get the recipes

There is still time to snag these Labor Day travel deals

Sisters couldn’t find their shade of lipstick — so they created one

Sheinelle Jones trains for NYC Marathon with Mural Miles

Anne Burrell shares her recipe for pasta with zucchini and shrimp

Take the stress out of back-to-school with these organizational tips

Stick shift in cars: What's fueling the growth in popularity?

Money mindset: How to figure out your 'set for life' number

RSV vaccine eligibility expands, COVID numbers on the rise

TODAY's Dylan Dreyer shares her mom's caramel flan recipe

Snack drawer under the bed? Hoda & Jenna weigh in on new trend

When is it too late to cancel plans with a friend?

Justin Willman dazzles Hoda and Jenna with mind-bending magic

Tips for navigating the changes to the college admissions process

'Shroom boom: Mushroom products for skincare, home decor, more

Should you speak up about being left out of a friend's party?

Martina and John McBride talk love story, Blackbird Studio, more

LOL or IJBOL? Hoda, Jenna learn new acronyms kids are using

Try this summer steak salad recipe you can make in minutes

What’s trending in pop culture: ‘Depp v. Heard,’ ‘RHOSLC,’ more

Shop TODAY announces winners of first Beauty Awards

How to pull off viral TikTok beauty trends — no filter needed

Affordable festive fashion for all your holiday gatherings

Thoughtful, last-minute gift ideas that are sure to impress everyone

From retro to modern: Tech gifts for everyone on your list

Got kids on your gift list? Check out these hot holiday toys

Get exclusive deals on dinnerware, beauty, skincare and more

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

Shop these standout Cyber Monday that make the perfect gifts

Tomato galette and roasted cherry tomatoes: Get the recipes

Try these healthy and delicious dressings you can make at home

Anne Burrell shares her recipe for pasta with zucchini and shrimp

TODAY's Dylan Dreyer shares her mom's caramel flan recipe

Try these healthy swaps on some favorite sweet and savory treats

Try this summer steak salad recipe you can make in minutes

Try this twist on cordon bleu with a summer squash

Lobster grilled cheese and tacos: Get the recipes!

2 recipes to celebrate summer: Seafood boil, banana pudding

Funfetti tres leches cake, strawberry shortcakes: Get the recipes!