Shop All Day: Summer Beauty Refresh – the latest in beauty and skin care trends

“Shop All Day” is a streaming program that offers TODAY All Day viewers fab finds and the scoop on the latest looks. In this episode, you’ll see trending beauty items in “Style Finder,” buzzworthy products in “Influencer Trends” and elevated essentials in “Better Basics.” Plus, Shop TODAY editorial director Adrianna Brach has a fun conversation with entrepreneur and author Dulce Candy about her makeup must-haves. TODAY works with affiliate partners and earns a commission on purchases made through our links at TODAY.com.Aug. 5, 2021