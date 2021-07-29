Shop All Day: Gold Medal Products – Podium-worthy items that will help you cook, clean and make life easier

“Shop All Day” is a streaming program that offers TODAY All Day viewers must-have finds and the scoop on the latest looks. In this episode, you’ll see fashion and beauty standouts in “Style Finder,” buzzworthy products in “Influencer Trends” and elevated essentials in “Better Basics.” Plus, a conversation with dermatologist Dr. Elyse Love about her favorite skin care products. TODAY works with affiliate partners and earns a commission on purchases made through our links at TODAY.com.