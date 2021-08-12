IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

‘Shop All Day’: These game-changing accessories will elevate your day to day

TODAY

Shop All Day: Accessories for all: Must-have Items for the entire family

24:58

“Shop All Day” is a streaming program that offers TODAY All Day viewers a curated list of must-have items. In this episode, you’ll see trending items in “Style Finder,” buzzworthy products in “Influencer Trends” and elevated essentials in “Better Basics.” Plus, Shop TODAY Editorial Director Adrianna Brach has a fun conversation with TV personality and blogger Ali Fedotowsky-Manno about her collaboration with Scunci and other favorite accessories right now. TODAY works with affiliate partners and earns a commission on purchases made through our links at TODAY.com.Aug. 12, 2021

