Shop All Day: Accessories for all: Must-have Items for the entire family

“Shop All Day” is a streaming program that offers TODAY All Day viewers a curated list of must-have items. In this episode, you’ll see trending items in “Style Finder,” buzzworthy products in “Influencer Trends” and elevated essentials in “Better Basics.” Plus, Shop TODAY Editorial Director Adrianna Brach has a fun conversation with TV personality and blogger Ali Fedotowsky-Manno about her collaboration with Scunci and other favorite accessories right now. TODAY works with affiliate partners and earns a commission on purchases made through our links at TODAY.com.Aug. 12, 2021