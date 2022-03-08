Shooting outside Iowa high school leaves 1 teenager dead
One teenager was killed and two others were wounded after a shooting outside a high school in Des Moines, Iowa. Police say the gunfire came from a passing car as school was about to let out for the day. Several people have been questioned, but no arrests have been made so far.March 8, 2022
