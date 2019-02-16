News

Shooting in Aurora, Illinois leaves 5 dead

04:43

Five people were killed and five officers were injured during a mass shooting at a manufacturing plant in Aurora, Illinois. The suspected gunman, identified as Gary Martin, was shot and killed by police. NBC’s Ron Mott reports for TODAY and Shawn Henry joins for analysis.Feb. 16, 2019

  • Oscars to air award categories after pushback

    02:03

  • Men detained in Jussie Smollett case released without charges

    02:07

  • Vatican defrocks disgraced ex-cardinal Theodore McCarrick

    00:24

  • Pence criticized European allies for undermining US sanctions on Iran

    00:30

  • TODAY’s headlines: Feb. 16, 2019

    01:13

  • See the week’s biggest headlines in the Weekly Download

    02:26

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All