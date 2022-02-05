Tongan flag bearer skips 2022 Winter Olympics to help with volcano relief

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Pita Taufatofua was catapulted to Olympic fame as the eye-catching flag bearer representing the Pacific Island Nation of Tonga, but after years of international attention he’s skipping the Beijing Games to focus on helping his country in the face of disaster. Earlier this winter, a volcano and tsunami rocked the island nation. NBC’s Blayne Alexander reports for Weekend TODAY.
