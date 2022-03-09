IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Ukrainian crisis: Where to donate and how to get involved

  • Aaron Rodgers reportedly becomes NFL’s highest paid player

    Sherri Papini, charged with faking her kidnapping, released on bail

    Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska condemns Russia in open letter

  • How rising oil prices could affect thousands of products

  • Ernest Shackleton’s ship Endurance found off coast of Antarctica

  • 2 Americans released from Venezuelan prison after 4 years

  • Prince Andrew pays settlement to Virginia Giuffre; case formally dismissed

  • Florida Senate passes ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

  • Severe weather threatens the possibility of tornadoes

  • Gas prices jump in wake of Biden's ban on Russian oil

  • Putin ‘miscalculated, he thought this would be a cakewalk:' Former ambassador

  • US rejects surprise offer by Poland to send jets to Ukraine

  • How to negotiate with your boss to get a raise

  • NYC organization PowerPlay empowers young women through sports

  • Woman starts tiny home company to help fight homelessness

  • Artemis Mission crew talks landing the first woman on the moon

  • Friends behind Levain Bakery share secret recipe to their success

  • Little League trailblazer Maria Pepe looks back on landmark case

  • Meet Billie J. Farrell, first woman to command the USS Constitution

TODAY

Sherri Papini, charged with faking her kidnapping, released on bail

Sherri Papini has been released on bail after being charged with lying to federal agents and defrauding California’s victim’s compensation board. She was charged with faking her 2016 kidnapping that resulted in a three-week search. She told police at the time that she was kidnapped by two women who kept her chained in a closet. Police say she was really at an ex-boyfriend’s house.March 9, 2022

