Sherri Papini, charged with faking her kidnapping, released on bail
Sherri Papini has been released on bail after being charged with lying to federal agents and defrauding California’s victim’s compensation board. She was charged with faking her 2016 kidnapping that resulted in a three-week search. She told police at the time that she was kidnapped by two women who kept her chained in a closet. Police say she was really at an ex-boyfriend’s house.March 9, 2022
