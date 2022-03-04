Sherri Papini arrested for fraud after faking her kidnapping
02:01
Share this -
copied
Sherri Papini alleged she was kidnapped and was found branded and chained along a highway more than five years ago, inciting weeks of an extensive search. Now, the California mother has been arrested and charged with fraud after investigators say she faked the entire plot. NBC’s Gadi Schwartz reports for TODAY.March 4, 2022
UP NEXT
Smithsonian honors female power players in STEM with groundbreaking statues
05:28
Russia on the receiving end of cyber attacks by Anonymous
02:51
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski gets ready for his final home game
02:38
Parents of Stanford soccer player Katie Meyer open up about their grief: 'We're struggling'
03:10
Explosion at Maryland apartment building leaves several missing
00:25
CDC: 90% of US population live in areas where masks no longer needed