IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

12 Amazon bestsellers everyone is shopping this month — all under $45

  • Sheinelle Jones’ documentary ‘Stories We Tell’ wins Gracie Award

    01:16

  • Lester Holt, Jackson Daly on 2 years of Nightly News: Kids Edition

    05:45

  • Obama says next generation is ‘more mindful’ of climate change

    06:57

  • Gilbert Gottfried, legendary comedian, dies at 67 after long illness

    03:03

  • How to control spending and save money on food, gas, vacations

    02:18

  • San Francisco Giants’ Alyssa Nakken makes MLB history

    00:30
  • Now Playing

    Sherri Papini admits to faking 2016 kidnapping in plea deal

    02:41
  • UP NEXT

    Dolphin attacks trainer during Miami Seaquarium performance

    00:27

  • Los Angeles hotel fire stuns traffic along 101 freeway

    00:22

  • Texas tornado leaves path of destruction, 12 people hospitalized

    02:52

  • Biden waives summer ethanol ban in bid to drive down gas prices

    02:17

  • Is the NYC subway safe? Mayor Eric Adams addresses challenges

    05:51

  • Biden calls Russian atrocities towards Ukraine a ‘genocide’

    02:16

  • Manhunt intensifies for gunman in Brooklyn subway attack

    02:37

  • Last-minute spring break deals on travel, flights and hotels

    05:51

  • How to re-enter the workforce after taking a career break

    04:35

  • Airlines struggle to meet soaring demand amid staffing shortages

    02:38

  • Police officer pulls over driverless car in not-so-routine traffic stop

    00:47

  • USPS suspends service in Santa Monica over repeated attacks

    00:27

  • Former cop found guilty on all charges in Capitol riot trial

    00:23

TODAY

Sherri Papini admits to faking 2016 kidnapping in plea deal

02:41

Sherri Papini, who claimed she was kidnapped in 2016, has now admitted it was all a hoax and agreed to a plea deal which includes counts of lying to a federal officer and mail fraud. Papini faces a sentence of up to 25 years in prison and is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday. NBC’s Gadi Schwartz reports for TODAY.April 13, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Sheinelle Jones’ documentary ‘Stories We Tell’ wins Gracie Award

    01:16

  • Lester Holt, Jackson Daly on 2 years of Nightly News: Kids Edition

    05:45

  • Obama says next generation is ‘more mindful’ of climate change

    06:57

  • Gilbert Gottfried, legendary comedian, dies at 67 after long illness

    03:03

  • How to control spending and save money on food, gas, vacations

    02:18

  • San Francisco Giants’ Alyssa Nakken makes MLB history

    00:30

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All