IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Support 7 women-owned businesses that give back to women around the world

  • Woman gets surprised by best friend before birthday trip

    00:52

  • Florida trooper uses patrol car to block speeding driver

    00:38

  • Shooting outside Iowa high school leaves 1 teenager dead

    00:22

  • Efforts intensify to help civilians escape fighting in Ukraine

    02:29

  • How to get the most out of a tank of gas

    03:14
  • Now Playing

    Sherri Papini, accused of faking her kidnapping, to face judge

    02:28
  • UP NEXT

    COVID-19 likely to become seasonal virus, CDC director says

    00:22

  • Minneapolis teachers set to strike after contract talks fail

    00:22

  • Heavy rain possible from Gulf to Northeast this week

    01:00

  • 'Don't Say Gay' bill faces protest ahead of Florida Senate vote

    01:57

  • Gas prices hit record high as impacts from Ukraine continue

    01:58

  • Ukrainian refugee crisis intensifies as nearly 2 million flee

    03:30

  • Zelenskyy sends defiant message from his office in Kyiv

    02:36

  • Meet the haircare entrepreneur helping women look as confident as they feel

    03:59

  • Should you let your battery drain before charging?

    05:07

  • Ukrainian girl tries to keep spirits up by singing 'Let It Go' in shelter

    01:37

  • 4 siblings who lost mother to COVID-19 try to find a way forward

    06:17

  • Deadly tornadoes strike Iowa, killing 7

    00:16

  • Civilians caught in deadly crossfire as Russian attacks on Ukraine escalate

    02:53

  • Former AG William Barr says he'd still vote for Trump in 2024

    13:01

TODAY

Sherri Papini, accused of faking her kidnapping, to face judge

02:28

Sherri Papini, the young California wife and mother accused of faking her own kidnapping in 2016, will go before a judge for a detention hearing Tuesday. Authorities say she not only made up her story, but also went on to collect tens of thousands of dollars in donations after coming home. NBC’s Miguel Almaguer reports for TODAY.March 8, 2022

  • Woman gets surprised by best friend before birthday trip

    00:52

  • Florida trooper uses patrol car to block speeding driver

    00:38

  • Shooting outside Iowa high school leaves 1 teenager dead

    00:22

  • Efforts intensify to help civilians escape fighting in Ukraine

    02:29

  • How to get the most out of a tank of gas

    03:14
  • Now Playing

    Sherri Papini, accused of faking her kidnapping, to face judge

    02:28

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All