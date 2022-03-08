Sherri Papini, accused of faking her kidnapping, to face judge
Sherri Papini, the young California wife and mother accused of faking her own kidnapping in 2016, will go before a judge for a detention hearing Tuesday. Authorities say she not only made up her story, but also went on to collect tens of thousands of dollars in donations after coming home. NBC’s Miguel Almaguer reports for TODAY.March 8, 2022
