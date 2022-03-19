IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Watch: Savannah Guthrie learns to cook kid-friendly meals with help from Siri Daly on TODAY All Day

  • UP NEXT

    Alaska Congressman Don Young dies at 88

    00:24

  • Biden warns China not to support Russia as war in Ukraine rages

    03:03

  • Russia escalates bombing of civilian targets amid food shortage

    02:40

  • Four US service members killed during NATO exercise in Norway

    01:43

  • This middle school basketball phenom has 18 college offers

    04:32

  • Dylan Dreyer explains what the spring equinox is

    01:53

  • Lia Thomas becomes 1st transgender athlete to win NCAA championship

    01:32

  • What companies are doing to avoid 'Great Resignation'

    04:09

  • Ukrainian young professionals displaced by war speak out

    02:40

  • Travel in the new normal: Here's what to expect for your next trip

    02:46

  • Meet the Indiana cheerleaders who saved a March Madness game

    02:30

  • Dr. Ashish Jha named new COVID czar, talks new sub variant

    04:14

  • Back to Earth: Pete Davidson will no longer go to space in Blue Origin mission

    00:36

  • WNBA star Brittney Griner to be detained in Russia 2 more months

    00:22

  • At least 6 killed in massive pileup on Missouri highway

    00:26

  • South faces major outbreak of severe weather including tornadoes

    01:19

  • 13-year-old was behind the wheel in Texas crash that killed 9: NTSB

    01:58

  • Biden calls Putin ‘a murderous dictator;’ set to speak with China's Xi Jinping

    02:09

  • UN says Ukrainian refugee crisis growing 'exponentially' by the day

    02:27

  • American killed in Ukraine while waiting in line for bread

    02:39

TODAY

Sheriff’s deputy dies in Texas wildfire

00:20

Sargeant Barbara Fenley was killed while helping people evacuate from the Eastland Complex fire in West Texas. The wildfire has destroyed at least 50 homes.March 19, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Alaska Congressman Don Young dies at 88

    00:24

  • Biden warns China not to support Russia as war in Ukraine rages

    03:03

  • Russia escalates bombing of civilian targets amid food shortage

    02:40

  • Four US service members killed during NATO exercise in Norway

    01:43

  • This middle school basketball phenom has 18 college offers

    04:32

  • Dylan Dreyer explains what the spring equinox is

    01:53

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All