Sheriff’s deputy dies in Texas wildfire

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
UP NEXT
Alaska Congressman Don Young dies at 8800:24
Biden warns China not to support Russia as war in Ukraine rages03:03
Russia escalates bombing of civilian targets amid food shortage02:40
Four US service members killed during NATO exercise in Norway01:43
This middle school basketball phenom has 18 college offers04:32
Dylan Dreyer explains what the spring equinox is01:53
Lia Thomas becomes 1st transgender athlete to win NCAA championship01:32
What companies are doing to avoid 'Great Resignation'04:09
Ukrainian young professionals displaced by war speak out02:40
Travel in the new normal: Here's what to expect for your next trip02:46
Meet the Indiana cheerleaders who saved a March Madness game02:30
Dr. Ashish Jha named new COVID czar, talks new sub variant04:14
Back to Earth: Pete Davidson will no longer go to space in Blue Origin mission00:36
WNBA star Brittney Griner to be detained in Russia 2 more months00:22
At least 6 killed in massive pileup on Missouri highway00:26
South faces major outbreak of severe weather including tornadoes01:19
13-year-old was behind the wheel in Texas crash that killed 9: NTSB01:58
Biden calls Putin ‘a murderous dictator;’ set to speak with China's Xi Jinping02:09
UN says Ukrainian refugee crisis growing 'exponentially' by the day02:27
American killed in Ukraine while waiting in line for bread02:39
Sheriff’s deputy dies in Texas wildfire00:20
Sargeant Barbara Fenley was killed while helping people evacuate from the Eastland Complex fire in West Texas. The wildfire has destroyed at least 50 homes.March 19, 2022
UP NEXT
Alaska Congressman Don Young dies at 8800:24
Biden warns China not to support Russia as war in Ukraine rages03:03
Russia escalates bombing of civilian targets amid food shortage02:40
Four US service members killed during NATO exercise in Norway01:43
This middle school basketball phenom has 18 college offers04:32
Dylan Dreyer explains what the spring equinox is01:53