6 fashion Amazon must-haves for May, according to thousands of reviewers

  • COVID-19 surge looms over busy summer travel season

    01:54

  • Andy Warhol's portrait of Marilyn Monroe sells for record $195M

    02:39

  • Police identify 3 Americans who died at Bahamas resort

    02:55

  • Small plane flips during emergency landing

    00:19

  • Good Samaritan stops attempted kidnapping of Boston woman

    00:31

  • Queen Elizabeth misses Parliament opening due to 'mobility issues'

    02:12

  • Spring heat expected to reach record highs in the Midwest

    01:24

  • Abortion rights activists protest outside Justice Alito’s home

    02:08

  • Climate officials say over half of US is now in a drought

    00:31

  • Russia hits Odesa, US speeds up process of getting aid to Ukraine

    02:17

  • Gas prices hit new high, putting Wall Street on edge

    02:14
    Sheriff describes chase in pursuit of escaped inmate, prison officer

    02:45
    Escaped inmate captured, prison officer dead after 11-day manhunt

    02:13

  • The pivotal role Chinese immigrants played in creating Yosemite

    05:16

  • Here’s why Prince Harry won’t be on the balcony at the Queen’s Jubilee

    03:30

  • Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to attend Queen’s Jubilee in June

    02:39

  • Experts warn new COVID wave could infect 100 million Americans

    02:05

  • Rich Strike’s trainer on Kentucky Derby win: ‘He’s America’s horse’

    05:15

  • College athlete walks onstage at graduation after spinal cord injury

    00:50

  • Construction barges break free along the Potomac River

    00:24

Sheriff describes chase in pursuit of escaped inmate, prison officer

02:45

Sheriff Dave Wedding says though the initial indication is that former corrections officer Vicky White died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the coroner's office will conduct a full investigation and make its own determination. He also recounts the final moments in the manhunt that led to the recapture of escaped inmate Casey White.May 10, 2022

Former Alabama corrections officer Vicky White dead, murder suspect she's accused of helping in custody

