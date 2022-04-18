IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Steals & Deals: Get up to 75% off dining sets, bakeware and more kitchen must-haves

  • Watch Jenna Bush Hager’s kids’ surprise for her homecoming!

    01:33

  • Exclusive: Prince Harry, Hoda Kotb meet Invictus Games athletes

    08:45

  • Allyson Felix talks retirement, motherhood, brand ‘Saysh’

    05:05

  • Find out what George W. Bush calls his new granddaughter

    05:05

  • Sisters build charitable business out of celebratory yard signs

    03:03

  • Cooking with Cal: A pistachio cake that’s perfect for spring

    03:48
  • Now Playing

    Sheinelle Jones spent part of Easter in a tow truck

    01:10
  • UP NEXT

    Red Nose Day campaign aims to end cycle of child poverty

    00:47

  • Blake Shelton scares Carson Daly’s daughter on Easter

    02:17

  • Mom makes photo mistake most parents can relate to

    02:00

  • Crowd encourages young swimmer to jump off diving board

    00:44

  • Sweet treats that double as creative craft projects for kids

    04:50

  • If not now, when? Why some people are so afraid of change

    05:17

  • ‘You are worth it and so am I’: See Hoda Kotb's Hall of Fame speech

    04:21

  • Bishop T.D. Jakes talks faith during challenging times

    04:41

  • Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper’s sons take over ‘WWHL’

    01:30

  • Midwife puts focus on Black maternal health

    05:15

  • Jackie Robinson’s game-changing legacy 75 years later

    05:21

  • Latest Netflix sensation ‘Old Enough’ generates parenting debate

    02:51

  • Watch: Teacher saves student from choking on bottle cap

    01:34

TODAY

Sheinelle Jones spent part of Easter in a tow truck

01:10

As the 3rd Hour of TODAY hosts share how they spent Easter weekend with their families, Sheinelle Jones says she spent part of the day in a tow truck after she hit a pothole and ruptured a tire.April 18, 2022

Mindy Kaling posts pic reminding us ‘it’s socially acceptable’ to match your kids on Easter

  • UP NEXT

    Watch Jenna Bush Hager’s kids’ surprise for her homecoming!

    01:33

  • Exclusive: Prince Harry, Hoda Kotb meet Invictus Games athletes

    08:45

  • Allyson Felix talks retirement, motherhood, brand ‘Saysh’

    05:05

  • Find out what George W. Bush calls his new granddaughter

    05:05

  • Sisters build charitable business out of celebratory yard signs

    03:03

  • Cooking with Cal: A pistachio cake that’s perfect for spring

    03:48

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All