IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Learn how to make Singapore noodles, cashew chicken and vegetable lo mein

  • Sheinelle Jones speaks to an expert about the benefits of nature prescriptions | Wellness TODAY

    06:52

  • Sheinelle Jones learns about three organizations making the outdoors more inclusive | Wellness TODAY

    04:46

  • Sheinelle Jones learns tips to stay safe in nature | Wellness TODAY

    04:11

  • Stroke survivor, 28, shares symptoms and warning signs

    04:45

  • NYC's last public pay phones removed from Times Square

    00:31

  • Second military plane carrying baby formula set to arrive in US

    00:18

  • How to identify a monkeypox rash: Symptoms to look out for

    02:18

  • CDC warns LGBTQ community at higher risk to get monkeypox

    01:56
  • Now Playing

    Sheinelle Jones learns about the benefits of spending time outdoors | Wellness TODAY

    22:01
  • UP NEXT

    Inside the mindset shift behind Americans losing weight

    04:56

  • Pfizer says its 3-dose vaccine will protect kids under 5

    00:28

  • Health officials investigate new monkeypox case in Florida

    01:57

  • Formula crisis: ‘Operation Fly Formula' bound for Indianapolis

    02:29

  • Monkeypox concerns grow as US reports second possible case

    01:58

  • First emergency flights of baby formula expected Sunday

    02:07

  • Hearing-impaired grad pays it forward as an audiology doctor

    03:51

  • Officials investigate possible case of monkeypox in New York

    00:39

  • CDC director signs off on Pfizer COVID booster shot for kids 5-11

    02:30

  • Summer medical checklist: How to get ready for fun in the sun

    04:30

  • Summer medical checklist: How to get ready for fun in the sun

    04:30

TODAY

Sheinelle Jones learns about the benefits of spending time outdoors | Wellness TODAY

22:01

Sheinelle Jones learns about the health benefits of spending time in nature with experts Dr. Stacy Beller Stryer of ParkRX America and Girl Gotta Hike founder Melissa Goodwin. She explores organizations Blackpackers, Outdoorist Oath and the Native Wellness Institute, who are making the outdoors a more inclusive and accessible place for everyone.May 23, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Sheinelle Jones speaks to an expert about the benefits of nature prescriptions | Wellness TODAY

    06:52

  • Sheinelle Jones learns about three organizations making the outdoors more inclusive | Wellness TODAY

    04:46

  • Sheinelle Jones learns tips to stay safe in nature | Wellness TODAY

    04:11

  • Stroke survivor, 28, shares symptoms and warning signs

    04:45

  • NYC's last public pay phones removed from Times Square

    00:31

  • Second military plane carrying baby formula set to arrive in US

    00:18

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All