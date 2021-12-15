Sheinelle Jones discusses her new documentary about infertility
02:01
On the 3rd Hour of TODAY, Sheinelle Jones talks about Tuesday night’s special screening of “Stories We Tell: The Fertility Secret,” in which women open up about their struggles with infertility. The documentary premieres Sunday night on MSNBC.Dec. 15, 2021
