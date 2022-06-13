IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

26 must-have Amazon travel essentials for your next trip — starting at $12

  • Deadly drugs alarmingly easy to get on popular social media apps

    06:02

  • FDA approves first drug treatment for hair loss disorder Alopecia

    00:45

  • How to protect yourself from Lyme disease

    02:42

  • Sheinelle Jones explores LGBTQ health care providers and ways to improve health | Wellness TODAY

    25:00

  • 6 moves to strengthen your walk | Wellness TODAY

    05:21

  • Sheinelle Jones tries a soothing sound bath | Wellness TODAY

    04:39
  • Now Playing

    Sheinelle Jones and Dr. Natalie Azar discuss studies to keep your family healthy | Wellness TODAY

    07:24
  • UP NEXT

    How to find an LGBTQ health care provider | Wellness TODAY

    05:54

  • Country singer Toby Keith reveals stomach cancer diagnosis

    01:51

  • How fatherhood and a hot cup of tea helped one man recover from addiction

    05:24

  • Step up your walking game with these sporting essentials

    04:59

  • Teen boxer faces fight of her life after brain cancer diagnosis

    03:42

  • Carson Daly on how stand-up MRI helped with his panic attacks

    02:22

  • Carson Daly details his journey with back pain and recent surgery

    07:45

  • COVID vaccinations for children under 5 could start next week

    00:28

  • Remembering Lee Klein: Crusader who helped children with cancer

    02:08

  • Justin Bieber reveals rare illness has paralyzed half his face

    02:21

  • Pope Francis triggers health concerns after cancelling Africa trip

    02:09

  • Valerie Bertinelli tears up while discussing grief, mental health

    06:11

  • Carson Daly returns to TODAY after having back surgery

    00:38

TODAY

Sheinelle Jones and Dr. Natalie Azar discuss studies to keep your family healthy | Wellness TODAY

07:24

NBC News medical contributor Dr. Natalie Azar joins Sheinelle Jones to break down relevant medical studies about issues from extreme heat to camp safety, which can impact day-to-day life.June 13, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Deadly drugs alarmingly easy to get on popular social media apps

    06:02

  • FDA approves first drug treatment for hair loss disorder Alopecia

    00:45

  • How to protect yourself from Lyme disease

    02:42

  • Sheinelle Jones explores LGBTQ health care providers and ways to improve health | Wellness TODAY

    25:00

  • 6 moves to strengthen your walk | Wellness TODAY

    05:21

  • Sheinelle Jones tries a soothing sound bath | Wellness TODAY

    04:39

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All