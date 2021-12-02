She said yes! Watch couple get engaged on the TODAY plaza
Love is in the air at Rockefeller Center as big “TODAY” fans, Larry and Vicky, were visiting the plaza and had a heartwarming moment captured in history forever after Larry surprised Vicky by proposing next to TODAY’s Craig Melvin. Congratulations to the happy couple!Dec. 2, 2021
