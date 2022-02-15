TODAY Lifestyle and Commerce Contributor Jill Martin tells the stories of incredible female founders who are following their passions and helping folks live their best lives. In celebration of Black History, Jill also shares her curated list of small Black-owned businesses to shop and support right now.Feb. 15, 2022
She Made It: Live a Life of Love
