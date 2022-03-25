TODAY Lifestyle and Commerce Contributor Jill Martin tells the stories of incredible female founders who are following their passions and inspire people to make their homes happier places. Jill also shares her curated list of small female-founded businesses to shop and support.March 25, 2022
Beautyblender creator talks rise to top of beauty industry
She Made It: Home Sweet Home
She Made It: Live a Life of Love
Meet the woman who created a curly hair empire from her kitchen
05:05
How this woman turned a homemade weighted blanket into a multimillion-dollar business
04:59
Meet the ‘eyebrow queen’ who built her own successful business