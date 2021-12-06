IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Step up your holiday style with these fashion must-haves — starting at $11

  • Use homemade ricotta to make the best pasta alla Norma ever

    25:03

  • Corbin Bleu and Monique Coleman reunite for ‘A Christmas Dance Reunion’

    06:25

  • Director Baz Luhrmann revisits shooting ‘Romeo + Juliet’

    09:34

  • Alejandra Ramos makes a savory red wine-braised brisket for any holiday feast

    09:41

  • Jake Cohen makes classic crispy latkes for a festive Hanukkah feast

    06:34

  • Who invented bagels and lox? Al Roker learns the history of an iconic New York City food | Family Style

    24:45

  • Learn how the TODAY Show brings the holiday spirit to our plaza

    25:02

  • Busy Philipps on why her dog is like a 'third kid'

    03:01

  • Elizabeth Berkley Lauren talks Dustin Diamond tribute in new ‘Saved by the Bell’ season

    06:41

  • Shop and support women-owned businesses this holiday season

    23:54

  • ‘Sister, Sister’ star Tia Mowry sings the show’s iconic theme song

    09:04

  • Mattie Jackson Selecman tells Jenna Bush Hager how writing helped her during her darkest days

    08:14

  • Helen Mirren hosts new 'Harry Potter' trivia game show

    04:33

  • 'Shop All Day': Holiday Lookbook

    25:03

  • Consumer Confidential: Holiday Handbook Edition: Episode 2

    24:40

  • Lady A reveal the most random items on their tour bus

    06:51

  • ‘Shop All Day’: Holiday hosting

    25:03

  • ‘Shop All Day’: Elena Besser turns leftover stuffing into easy-to-eat tots

    13:10

TODAY

She & Him mark 10th anniversary of 'A Very She & Him Christmas' with rerelease

07:37

Bandmates Zooey Deschanel and M. Ward, who recently released a 10th-anniversary edition of their first Christmas album, talk holiday music and traditions.Dec. 6, 2021

  • Use homemade ricotta to make the best pasta alla Norma ever

    25:03

  • Corbin Bleu and Monique Coleman reunite for ‘A Christmas Dance Reunion’

    06:25

  • Director Baz Luhrmann revisits shooting ‘Romeo + Juliet’

    09:34

  • Alejandra Ramos makes a savory red wine-braised brisket for any holiday feast

    09:41

  • Jake Cohen makes classic crispy latkes for a festive Hanukkah feast

    06:34

  • Who invented bagels and lox? Al Roker learns the history of an iconic New York City food | Family Style

    24:45

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All