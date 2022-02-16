Shaun White: ‘I feel fortunate’ I got to choose when I ended my Olympic career
Snowboarding legend Shaun White stops by the TODAY plaza after competing at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and attending the Super Bowl in Los Angeles on Sunday. He talks about feeling fortunate that he got to choose when to end his Olympic career, what he would say to his younger self competing in 2006 and what he’s planning to do next. (Hint: vacation!)Feb. 16, 2022
