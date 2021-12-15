Shaun White says Beijing may be his last Olympics

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
On the 3rd Hour of TODAY, Craig Melvin reveals that when he spoke to Shaun White about the upcoming Winter Games, the three-time gold medalist in snowboarding told him that Beijing may be his final Olympics. “This is, I think, my last run,” White says.
