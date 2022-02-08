Shaun White prepares for his final Olympics: 'I'm going to give it everything'
04:57
Share this -
copied
When Olympic fans first met Shaun White, he was just 19-years old. Now 35, the three-time Olympic gold medalist is preparing to make his final run in Beijing. TODAY’s Craig Melvin looks back on White’s legacy in snowboarding as the athlete gets ready for the men’s halfpipe Tuesday.Feb. 8, 2022
UP NEXT
Ryan Cochran-Siegle's mom surprises him during live TODAY interview
06:28
Zha jiang noodles recipe: Chef Lucas Sin shows how to make the classic Beijing street food
05:33
Jessie Diggins talks history-making medal in cross-country skiing individual sprint
03:17
Do figure skaters get dizzy on the ice?
01:01
Karen Chen reveals her Olympic figure skating dress was made by her mom
01:00
Team USA's Anna Hoffman reveals special agents stick by athletes at the Olympics