Shaun White on Olympic farewell: I was so close to the podium, but happy with my run
08:17
Snowboarder Shaun White joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to talk about his final run at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. The snowboarding legend finished fourth, just shy of a medal. “Obviously, as a competitor, I wished my final run was a little more outstanding,” he says. “I still had some tricks to do.”Feb. 11, 2022
