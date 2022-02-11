Shaun White on final Olympics: It’s ‘emotional’ having it come to an end
03:41
Share this -
copied
Sixteen years after Shaun White’s first Olympics in 2006, the snowboarder topped off his legendary career with an impressive run in Beijing. “To actually be living this moment was really emotional,” he tells TODAY. “It’s finally come to an end. It’s really wild.”Feb. 11, 2022
Team USA athletes to watch for during ice dance events at 2022 Olympics
04:39
Shaun White on Olympic farewell: I was so close to the podium, but happy with my run
08:17
Nathan Chen thanks his mom after winning gold at 2022 Olympics
00:45
Now Playing
Shaun White on final Olympics: It’s ‘emotional’ having it come to an end
03:41
UP NEXT
Erin Jackson to compete against longtime friend Brittany Bowe this weekend
02:11
Chloe Kim talks winning gold at 2022 Olympics, thanks boyfriend for support