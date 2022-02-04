Shaun White on 2022 Winter Olympics: ‘It’s tough to say goodbye’
Three-time gold medalist Shaun White joins TODAY live from a train heading toward the Olympic village to discuss his fifth, and likely final, Olympic competition. “It’s tough to say goodbye… I’ve had an amazing run and I’m so thankful for everything I’ve achieved. I’m ready to pass the torch on to the next generation,” White says.Feb. 4, 2022
