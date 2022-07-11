IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Shark patrols on high alert amid increase of dangerous incidents

02:52

A recent string of shark attacks has led to stepped up patrols on beaches across the country. New York, which usually averages about one shark attack per decade, has seen at least two in just one week. NBC’s Sam Brock reports for TODAY.July 11, 2022

A juvenile is attacked by a shark at a Florida beach, suffers serious injuries

