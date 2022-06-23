IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Swimmer suffers significant injuries in shark attack in California

02:37

A swimmer is hospitalized in critical condition after suffering a shark attack off the coast of California. NBC’s Kerry Sanders reports for TODAY on the quick actions of nearby good Samaritans who saved the swimmer’s life.June 23, 2022

