IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

These 7 shoe styles are trending for spring — and we need them all

  • UP NEXT

    Philadelphia reinstates indoor mask mandate as COVID cases rise

    01:55

  • Exclusive: Obama weighs in on war in Ukraine, Vladimir Putin

    02:08

  • Ukraine accuses Russia of chemical attacks in Mariupol

    01:57

  • Already at 40-year high, inflation expected to hit new record

    02:26

  • The New York Times crossword puzzle turns 80

    03:15

  • Molly Shannon talks new memoir, coming to peace after tragedy

    05:16

  • Kim Kardashian: I've always been the underdog and that's ok

    00:58

  • ‘Better Call Saul’ final season to feature Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul

    00:28

  • Clea Shearer is a ‘pillar of strength,’ says ‘Home Edit’ co-star Joanna Teplin

    04:58

  • Portuguese man o' wars put spring breakers on high alert

    01:59

  • Egg prices skyrocket due to bird flu outbreak

    02:30

  • Elon Musk will not be joining Twitter’s board of directors

    00:21

  • Manhole explosion in Times Square sends terrified crowd running

    00:29

  • Jan. 6 panel has enough evidence to refer Trump for criminal charges, Liz Cheney says

    00:32

  • Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins dies after being struck by dump truck

    02:05

  • Extending mask mandates on public transport ‘on the table,’ Dr. Jha says

    04:57

  • Biden to announce new ATF nominee, new rule for 'ghost guns'

    00:25

  • As COVID cases rise, some cities reconsider mask mandates

    02:09

  • Zelenskyy: Tens of thousands likely killed in Mariupol

    02:42

  • Ukrainians say Putin’s attempt to break their spirit has backfired

    04:42

TODAY

Shanghai residents cry out from windows amid COVID lockdown

01:56

Twenty-six million people are under a massive COVID-19 lockdown in China, leading to protests over food and medicine. The U.S. State Department has now ordered all non-emergency staff in the city of Shanghai to leave the country. NBC’s Janis Mackey Frayer reports for TODAY from Beijing, China.April 12, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Philadelphia reinstates indoor mask mandate as COVID cases rise

    01:55

  • Exclusive: Obama weighs in on war in Ukraine, Vladimir Putin

    02:08

  • Ukraine accuses Russia of chemical attacks in Mariupol

    01:57

  • Already at 40-year high, inflation expected to hit new record

    02:26

  • The New York Times crossword puzzle turns 80

    03:15

  • Molly Shannon talks new memoir, coming to peace after tragedy

    05:16

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All