Sha’Carri Richardson’s Olympic dreams on hold after failing drug test

Sha’Carri Richardson tested positive for THC, the chemical found in marijuana, after her 100-meter victory at the Olympic trials last month. The track star has accepted a one-month suspension, which takes her out of the running for that event at the Tokyo Games but she may still have a chance to run the 4x100-meter relay. A growing number of celebrities and athletes are standing by Richardson with #LetHerRun trending on Twitter. NBC’s Kathy Park reports for Weekend TODAY.