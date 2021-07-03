IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Sha’Carri Richardson’s Olympic dreams on hold after failing drug test

Sha’Carri Richardson tested positive for THC, the chemical found in marijuana, after her 100-meter victory at the Olympic trials last month. The track star has accepted a one-month suspension, which takes her out of the running for that event at the Tokyo Games but she may still have a chance to run the 4x100-meter relay. A growing number of celebrities and athletes are standing by Richardson with #LetHerRun trending on Twitter. NBC’s Kathy Park reports for Weekend TODAY.July 3, 2021

