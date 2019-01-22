Severe winter weather responsible for at least 5 deaths

Severe winter weather responsible for at least 5 deaths03:04
A bone-chilling winter storm is unleashing freezing wind chills, snow and ice upon millions from the Great Plains to the Midwest and New England. NBC’s Kathy Park reports on the safety dangers, and TODAY's Al Roker shares the forecast.
Teens from confrontation video with Native American speak out03:28
New report reveals more undisclosed North Korean missile sites02:27
American accused of spying appears in Moscow court01:50
No sign of progress as shutdown enters 2nd month02:35
TSA, FAA and FDA hit hard as government shutdown continues03:23
Severe winter weather responsible for at least 5 deaths03:04