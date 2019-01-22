News

Severe winter weather responsible for at least 5 deaths

03:04

A bone-chilling winter storm is unleashing freezing wind chills, snow and ice upon millions from the Great Plains to the Midwest and New England. NBC’s Kathy Park reports on the safety dangers, and TODAY's Al Roker shares the forecast.Jan. 22, 2019

  • Teens from confrontation video with Native American speak out

    03:28

  • New report reveals more undisclosed North Korean missile sites

    02:27

  • American accused of spying appears in Moscow court

    01:50

  • No sign of progress as shutdown enters 2nd month

    02:35

  • TSA, FAA and FDA hit hard as government shutdown continues

    03:23

  • Severe winter weather responsible for at least 5 deaths

    03:04

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All