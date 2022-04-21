IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Severe weather threat in middle of US puts 9 million at risk

00:53

TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer is tracking a clash of warm and cool air in the middle of the U.S. that could produce thunderstorms. Around 9 million people are at risk for wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour and damaging hail.April 21, 2022

April nor'easter drops more than a foot of snow, knocks power out for thousands

