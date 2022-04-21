Severe weather threat in middle of US puts 9 million at risk

Women push for inclusion and visibility in storm chasing05:54
Sinking Tangier Island off Virginia coast shows impact of climate change03:45
- Now Playing
Severe weather threat in middle of US puts 9 million at risk00:53
- UP NEXT
Wildfire in Arizona grows to nearly 20,000 acres00:25
Arizona wildfires burn over 25,000 acres, forcing thousands to evacuate01:34
Chilly start to spring: Snow, freezing temperatures in Northeast01:11
Fast-moving wildfire forces evacuations in Arizona00:22
Tunnel Fire burns at least 6,000 acres in Arizona00:50
Spring takes a break as winter storms return for millions03:50
Dozens missing as South Africa floods death toll climbs above 40000:56
Springtime storm could bring heavy snow to the Northeast01:21
Colorado wildfire forces evacuations00:47
Easter weekend forecast: Spring storms sweep across Midwest01:11
Monster storms slam the already hard-hit Midwest, South02:39
Texas town hit by major tornado as severe weather sweeps across the U.S.01:45
Watch: Iowa tornado sends sheet metal flying as it tears apart shed01:14
Texas tornado leaves path of destruction, 12 people hospitalized02:52
Watch: Rescuers evacuate people from floods in Philippines00:54
45 million brace for fourth straight week of storm outbreaks01:42
Storms threaten millions across U.S. for fourth straight week02:23
Women push for inclusion and visibility in storm chasing05:54
Sinking Tangier Island off Virginia coast shows impact of climate change03:45
- Now Playing
Severe weather threat in middle of US puts 9 million at risk00:53
- UP NEXT
Wildfire in Arizona grows to nearly 20,000 acres00:25
Arizona wildfires burn over 25,000 acres, forcing thousands to evacuate01:34
Chilly start to spring: Snow, freezing temperatures in Northeast01:11
Play All