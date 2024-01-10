IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Severe weather sweeps across US with at least 4 deaths reported

03:42

Heavy rain, flooded streets and high winds caused damage all across the Northeast. In the South, communities are picking up the pieces from multiple tornadoes and the Midwest is digging out from blizzard conditions leaving thousands without power. NBC’s Maggie Vespa reports and TODAY’s Al Roker tracks the latest forecast.Jan. 10, 2024

Northeast hit by heavy rain, flood warnings and power outages

Severe weather sweeps across US with at least 4 deaths reported

