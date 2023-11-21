Here’s what it’s like in the day in the life of a plane
03:57
Military plane overshoots runway in Hawaii, ends up in the ocean
00:21
Shooting at Walmart in Ohio leaves 4 injured, gunman dead
01:33
Hostage negotiations between Israel and Hamas near final stage
02:29
Severe weather threatens holiday travel plans for millions
03:58
TODAY Climate: A Deeper Dive into the Changes, Extremes, Strategies and Solutions About the Climate
02:35
Consumer Reports’ best products of 2023 are…
05:22
Music teacher gets big surprise from students...and Adam Sandler!
04:58
Holiday travel hacks to save your time, money and energy
04:28
What to expect from the 2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade
01:44
TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: Nov. 20, 2023
01:28
TODAY celebrates 20 years of Thanks & Giving with St. Jude
06:55
See what it’s like to skydive with the NFL’s only parachute team
06:07
Turkeys named Liberty and Bell to be pardoned by Biden
00:44
Mysterious respiratory illness affecting dogs spreads across US
02:21
Watch: 23-year-old field hockey coach makes college sports history
01:39
Keep Thanksgiving shopping costs down with these tips
02:35
Why your Thanksgiving feast may cost less this year
02:11
Taylor Swift returns to the stage in Brazil following fan’s death
02:39
Trump returns to US-Mexico border to lay out immigration proposal
01:58
Severe weather threatens holiday travel plans for millions
03:58
Bad weather could impact travel plans for millions of people just as the Thanksgiving rush gets underway. The FAA expects 2.6 million people to fly every day with peak travels days slated to be Tuesday and Wednesday. NBC’s Maggie Vespa reports and Al Roker tracks the latest forecast for TODAY.Nov. 21, 2023
